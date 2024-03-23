Hyderabad

BRS Names T Padma Rao Goud as Secunderabad LS Candidate”

The BRS has officially declared T Padma Rao Goud, MLA and former Minister, as its candidate for the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency. The announcement came from BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Padma Rao’s selection followed extensive consultations with party members and elected representatives, including legislators from all assembly segments within the constituency. With a longstanding association with the party, Padma Rao emerged as the preferred candidate due to his dedication to the party’s cause since its statehood struggle.

Described as a seasoned leader, Padma Rao is credited for his significant contributions to the development of the constituency, as highlighted in a statement released by the party.

