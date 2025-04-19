BSNL Offers VIP Mobile Numbers Through Online Auction: Here’s How to Get Yours

Hyderabad: If you’ve ever wanted a unique or memorable mobile number that sets you apart from the rest, here’s your chance. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator, has rolled out an online auction for VIP or fancy mobile numbers, offering customers the opportunity to pick numbers of their choice through a hassle-free process.

The initiative is expected to enhance customer satisfaction while also boosting BSNL’s revenue. The auction includes everything from easy-to-remember patterns like 99999 or 12345 to more personalized combinations, with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹50,000 depending on the uniqueness of the number.

What is the BSNL VIP Number Auction?

BSNL, known for its widespread service and public trust, has launched an online portal where customers can bid for special mobile numbers. The auction-based system allows users to choose from a variety of options within their state and zone.

How to Participate

Here’s a step-by-step guide to owning your VIP number:

Visit the BSNL VIP Number Auction Portal

Go to: https://eauction.bsnl.co.in/auction3/index.aspx?id=77 Select State and Zone

Choose your state and the preferred telecom zone to browse available numbers. Browse Available Numbers

View the list of common and fancy numbers available in your area. Reserve Your Number

Click on your preferred number and choose the “Reserve Number” option. Enter Mobile Number and OTP

A one-time PIN (OTP) will be sent to your mobile. This 7-digit PIN is valid for 4 days. Visit BSNL Customer Service Centre

Make the payment for the selected number. Upon successful payment, the number will be activated.

Important Guidelines

One Number Per Person: Only one VIP number can be booked at a time.

Only one VIP number can be booked at a time. Timely Activation: The PIN is valid for 4 days, within which the number must be activated.

The PIN is valid for 4 days, within which the number must be activated. BSNL GSM Users Only: The service is currently available for BSNL SIM (GSM) users only.

The service is currently available for BSNL SIM (GSM) users only. Immediate Payment Required: Delay in payment may result in the number being allocated to another bidder.

While other telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea also offer fancy number services, BSNL’s online auction platform provides a transparent and user-friendly experience.

So, if you’re looking to stand out with a mobile number that’s uniquely yours, BSNL’s VIP number auction might just be the perfect opportunity.