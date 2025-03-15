BTSC Recruitment 2025: Massive Govt Job Drive with 10,000+ Vacancies—Eligibility & Details Inside!

Patna, March 15: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced a massive recruitment drive for over 10,000 government job vacancies. These positions include Specialist Medical Officer and Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in, with the last date to submit applications being April 1, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for these posts must meet the following criteria:

An MBBS degree is mandatory.

is mandatory. A PG degree, diploma, and a 12-month internship in the relevant field are required.

in the relevant field are required. Age Limit: General (Male): 18 to 37 years General (Female): 18 to 40 years OBC, EBC, SC, ST (Male & Female): 18 to 40 years



Application Fee Details

Candidates must pay the application fee as per their category:

General, OBC, and EWS: ₹600

₹600 SC, ST, and PWD: ₹150

₹150 All Female Candidates (Bihar State Only): ₹150

₹150 Candidates from Other States: ₹600

How to Apply for BTSC Vacancy 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on Register or New Registration on the homepage. Fill in the required details and select Apply Now. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Selection Process & Salary Details

The selection will be based on a written exam and work experience .

. A merit list will be prepared based on these factors.

will be prepared based on these factors. The final list of selected candidates will be announced after evaluation.

The salary for selected candidates will range from ₹15,600 to ₹67,000 per month.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for detailed information and updates regarding the recruitment process.