PM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended to March 31: Apply Now for ₹5,000 Monthly Stipend & Top Corporate Placements

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 to March 31, 2025, due to overwhelming public response. Over 87,000 applications were received within the first 72 hours of launch. Eligible candidates aged 21–24 can now apply for this 12-month program offering ₹5,000/month stipends, placements in top companies, and insurance coverage.

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Extended: Apply by March 31

Key Features of PM Internship Scheme 2025

Financial Support :

: Monthly stipend: ₹5,000

One-time joining grant: ₹6,000

Insurance Coverage :

: Free enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (₹2 lakh life insurance) and Suraksha Bima Yojana (₹2 lakh accident cover).

(₹2 lakh life insurance) and (₹2 lakh accident cover). Placements : Work with leading companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC Limited, and Hindustan Unilever .

: Work with leading companies like . Certification: Receive a completion certificate to boost employability.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must:

Be aged 21–24 years as of March 31, 2025.

as of March 31, 2025. Have completed at least Class 10, Class 12, or a diploma/degree (BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.).

(BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, etc.). Not be employed full-time or enrolled in full-time education (online/distance learners are eligible).

or enrolled in full-time education (online/distance learners are eligible). Belong to households with annual income below ₹8 lakh.

Steps to Apply for PM Internship 2025

Visit pminternship.mca.gov.in. Click “Register” and fill in personal/educational details. Create a profile highlighting skills and interests. Browse and apply for up to 5 internship roles across sectors like IT, healthcare, and manufacturing. Submit required documents (Aadhaar, income certificate, educational proofs).

Deadline: March 31, 2025.

Why Apply Before March 31?

High Demand : Limited seats for 1.25 lakh internships nationwide.

: Limited seats for 1.25 lakh internships nationwide. Rural Outreach : Extended deadline allows applicants from low-internet areas to apply via Common Service Centers.

: Extended deadline allows applicants from low-internet areas to apply via Common Service Centers. Skill Development: Gain hands-on experience in emerging sectors like AI, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Participating Companies

Interns will train with India’s top corporations, including:

Reliance Industries (Energy/Retail)

(Energy/Retail) Tata Consultancy Services (IT)

(IT) ITC Limited (FMCG)

(FMCG) Hindustan Unilever (Consumer Goods)

(Consumer Goods) Sun Pharma (Healthcare)

Insurance & Safety Provisions

Life & Accident Coverage : Premiums fully paid by the government.

: Premiums fully paid by the government. Third-Party Liability : ₹5 lakh insurance for fieldwork internships.

: ₹5 lakh insurance for fieldwork internships. Gender Inclusivity: Female applicants prioritized in male-dominated sectors; extra ₹1,000/month for third-gender interns.

Post-Internship Benefits

Improved employability with industry-recognized certification.

Higher starting salaries (18% above non-participants, as per government projections).

Networking opportunities with corporate mentors.

Contact Details:

Helpline: 1800 11 6090

Email: [email protected]

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 bridges skill gaps and empowers youth through corporate training and financial aid. With the deadline extended to March 31, eligible candidates must act swiftly to secure their spot in this transformative initiative. Apply now at pminternship.mca.gov.in and join India’s journey toward an #AtmanirbharBharat.

Reported by Munsif