Telangana Govt to Provide ₹3 Lakh Each to 5 Lakh Unemployed Youth for Self-Employment

Hyderabad, March 2025 – In a landmark move to tackle unemployment, the Telangana government has unveiled the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, offering ₹3 lakh financial assistance to 5 lakh unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the ₹6,000 crore initiative, targeting self-employment opportunities and economic empowerment.

Key Features of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam 2025

Financial Assistance: ₹3 lakh per beneficiary.

₹3 lakh per beneficiary. Total Budget: ₹6,000 crore allocated.

₹6,000 crore allocated. Target Beneficiaries: 5 lakh unemployed youth from marginalized communities.

5 lakh unemployed youth from marginalized communities. Application Window: March 15 to April 4, 2025.

March 15 to April 4, 2025. Sanction Date: Selected candidates to receive funds on June 2, 2025 (Telangana Formation Day).

Why This Scheme Matters

Deputy CM Vikramarka emphasized that the previous government “neglected youth empowerment,” leading to scarce job opportunities. The Congress-led administration aims to reverse this trend by enabling self-employment through direct financial support.

Application Timeline & Process

March 15, 2025: Scheme notification released. March 15 – April 4, 2025: Online applications open. April 6 – May 31, 2025: Eligibility screening. June 2, 2025: Sanction letters distributed.

Officials will soon publish detailed guidelines, including eligibility criteria and required documentation. Applicants must apply through the official portal once notified.

Government’s Vision for Youth Empowerment

The scheme reflects Telangana’s commitment to inclusive growth. By equipping youth with resources to start businesses, the state aims to:

Reduce unemployment rates.

Boost local entrepreneurship.

Strengthen socio-economic stability.

Deputy CM Vikramarka stated, “This initiative is about restoring hope and providing practical solutions to uplift marginalized communities.”

1. Who is eligible for the ₹3 lakh grant under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam? The scheme targets unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities in Telangana. Detailed eligibility criteria (age, income, residency, etc.) will be announced in the official guidelines soon. 2. How can I apply for the scheme? Applications will be accepted online through the Telangana government’s official portal between March 15 and April 4, 2025. No offline mode is mentioned yet. 3. What is the last date to apply? The deadline for submitting applications is April 4, 2025. Late entries will not be considered. 4. What documents are required to apply? While specifics are pending, applicants will likely need Aadhaar, community certificates, unemployment proof, bank details, and residency documents. Wait for the official guidelines for clarity. 5. When will beneficiaries receive the ₹3 lakh grant? Selected candidates will get sanction letters on June 2, 2025 (Telangana Formation Day). Funds are expected to be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts post-verification.

What’s Next?

Eligible candidates are urged to prepare necessary documents and monitor updates on the official Telangana government website. With ₹3 lakh as seed capital, beneficiaries can explore ventures in agriculture, retail, tech, and more.

Stay tuned for guidelines and apply before April 4, 2025!

Note: All details are subject to official guidelines. Visit the Telangana government portal for authentic updates.

