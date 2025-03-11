Telangana Govt Tightens Rules for Indiramma Housing Scheme: Ineligible Beneficiaries to Lose Houses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has issued a strict directive regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, which aims to provide free houses to homeless families. Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that any beneficiary found ineligible at any stage will have their house allotment canceled immediately, regardless of the construction progress.

The state government is committed to ensuring that only the truly deserving and homeless families receive the benefits of this scheme. To maintain transparency, the government has ordered officials to conduct a thorough verification process and take action against fraudulent claims.

Strict Eligibility Criteria & Cancellation Rules

🔹 Houses will be sanctioned only to eligible beneficiaries who meet the government’s criteria.

🔹 If an applicant is found ineligible, their house will be canceled immediately, even if it is under construction.

🔹 Officials have been instructed to verify complaints from genuine applicants and take corrective measures.

🔹 The selection process will be completely transparent, and no political influence will be allowed.

Selection Process & Beneficiary Verification

📌 The government received applications through Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) and public programs like Praja Palana in January 2025.

📌 So far, 562 villages have completed the beneficiary selection process.

📌 Any discrepancies or wrongful allocations will be reviewed, and corrections will be made.

Phase 1: Housing Distribution Plan

🏡 3,500 houses per constituency will be allotted in the first phase of the scheme.

🏡 The government is prioritizing women-led households, and houses will be registered under the name of the female head of the family.

Financial Assistance & Construction Support

💰 Each house will receive ₹5 lakh financial aid, which will be transferred in four installments directly to the beneficiary’s bank account.

🧱 The government will provide free sand and low-cost construction materials to ease the burden on beneficiaries.

🚛 Women’s self-help groups will assist in supplying bricks and other materials at subsidized rates.

Government’s Stand on Fraudulent Claims

The Telangana government has taken a zero-tolerance policy toward ineligible beneficiaries. If wrongful allotment is detected, the house will be revoked immediately, even if construction has already begun. Officials are required to ensure that the scheme remains fair and transparent, benefiting only those who genuinely need housing support.

What Should Eligible Beneficiaries Do?

✔️ Ensure all documents are correct and verified during the application process.

✔️ Keep track of government updates on the Indiramma Housing Scheme through the official Telangana Housing Department website.

✔️ Report any issues or discrepancies to local authorities for immediate resolution.

With these new regulations, the Telangana government is working towards eliminating corruption and ensuring fair distribution of housing benefits to the rightful beneficiaries. Keep checking for further updates on the Indiramma Housing Scheme 2025!