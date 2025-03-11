Telangana

Telangana Government to Distribute Housing Allocation Letters on March 12; Check Details

The Telangana government is set to distribute housing allocation letters to beneficiaries under the Telangana Housing Scheme on March 12 in Rangareddy and Dubbaka districts.

Mohammed Yousuf11 March 2025 - 23:17
Over 1,200 Beneficiaries to Receive Housing Letters

In this phase, a total of 1,292 beneficiaries794 men and 498 women—will receive their housing allocation letters. Additionally, 240 individuals, including 177 men and 63 women, will be provided with rental housing agreements as part of the initiative.

Aiming for Better Living Conditions

The housing scheme aims to improve living conditions for underprivileged citizens by providing them with safe and secure homes. The initiative is expected to bring relief to economically weaker sections by offering stable housing solutions.

CM to Attend the Event

The event, scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm, will see the participation of Telangana Chief Minister, along with government officials and local representatives. Discussions on future phases of the housing scheme will also take place during the event.

This initiative marks another step in the Telangana government’s commitment to ensuring affordable housing for all.

