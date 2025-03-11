Water Supply Restored in Hyderabad After Major Pipeline Repair

Hyderabad: After a two-day disruption, water supply in parts of Hyderabad has been restored following the completion of repair work on a crucial 1500 mm diameter pumping main near Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) completed the repair work by midnight on Tuesday, March 11, ensuring an early morning resumption of supply.

Repair Work Completed Amid Challenges

HMWSSB officials worked tirelessly to repair the aging pipeline, which had been in use for over 30 years. Managing Director Ashok Reddy stated that while the old infrastructure posed challenges, the technical team’s preparedness with necessary equipment and materials enabled timely repairs.

During the shutdown period, the water board deployed tankers to affected areas, minimizing inconvenience to residents. Water was first restored directly before being distributed to reservoirs for a steady supply.

MD Inspects Water Quality and Tanker Operations

MD Ashok Reddy visited the Quality Assurance Wing (QAT) at Hydernagar reservoir to review water quality testing procedures. He emphasized the adoption of advanced technology for improved testing and directed officials to prepare proposals for upgrades.

Later, he inspected the staff college building, training center, library, and classrooms, instructing necessary repairs. He also reviewed operations at the tanker filling station, where officials reported a backlog of 265 pending trips due to the leakage incident.

Steps to Improve Water Supply Efficiency

To clear the backlog, the MD ordered its resolution within 12 hours and suggested deploying additional staff in both shifts if required. He also issued instructions to prevent water wastage at the filling point by redirecting excess water to cesspools. Additionally, he proposed constructing CC flooring at filling stations and installing special ladders for better accessibility.

With the pipeline repairs completed and operations streamlined, the HMWSSB aims to ensure an uninterrupted water supply and improve service efficiency in Hyderabad.