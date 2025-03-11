Cyber-Attack on X: Fears Grow Over Security of Hyderabad’s Digital Infrastructure

Hyderabad: The recent cyber-attack on social media platform X has raised concerns about the security of national, state, and private establishments in Hyderabad. The notorious hacking group “Dark Storm Team” has claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused a widespread outage.

Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility

The hacking group announced on Telegram that it had launched a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on X, leading to major disruptions. Known for breaching high-security systems in the past, Dark Storm Team has primarily targeted NATO countries, Israel, and their allies.

In February 2024, the group threatened government websites and services of these nations. More recently, on March 11, 2025, they claimed responsibility for the cyber-attack on X, which resulted in a global outage. In India, the downtime peaked at 3 PM, with users reporting access issues.

Hyderabad on High Alert

Although there is no direct evidence that Hyderabad has been targeted, cybersecurity experts in the city have urged national, state, and private institutions to enhance their security measures. With the increasing frequency of cyber attacks, experts stress the need for robust digital defenses to prevent potential threats.

Who is Dark Storm Team?

Formed in 2023, the pro-Palestinian hacker group is known for advanced cyber warfare tactics. They specialize in DDoS attacks, a method that floods websites with excessive traffic, causing them to crash. This technique has been used to disrupt online services of major companies and governments.

With cybersecurity threats on the rise, authorities in Hyderabad remain vigilant, ensuring critical infrastructure remains safeguarded against potential cyber intrusions.