Is X Falling Apart? Third Outage in a Day, No Response from Musk’s Team, What Was the Reason?

Hyderabad: Microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is experiencing a massive worldwide outage for the third time today, leaving thousands of users frustrated.

The first disruption began around 3:30 PM IST, followed by a second spike at 7:00 PM IST and a third outage at 8:44 PM IST. Users across different regions have reported being unable to access the app or website.

Widespread Global Impact

The outage has affected users in major countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Over 40,000 users globally have registered complaints of service interruptions. Downdetector data indicates that:

56% of users are facing problems with the X app.

are facing problems with the X app. 33% of users are encountering issues on the website.

are encountering issues on the website. 11% of users have reported trouble with server connections.

Users Left Frustrated as No Official Statement Yet

Many users who typically report outages on other platforms like Instagram and Facebook using X are now left with no means to voice their concerns. The repeated failures have caused widespread frustration, particularly as the company has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the disruptions.

This marks the second major outage of the day, with an earlier service disruption reported at 3:20 PM IST, affecting over 19,000 users worldwide. While some regions are seeing partial restoration of services, the platform remains largely inaccessible.

As of now, X has not acknowledged the issue, and users continue to face difficulties accessing the platform. The recurring outages have raised concerns about the stability of the social media giant under Elon Musk’s ownership.

What Was the Reason?

The reason behind X experiencing its third outage in a single day remains unknown, leaving millions of users frustrated worldwide. Despite widespread disruptions, the platform has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of these repeated failures. Whether it’s a technical glitch, server overload, or a cyberattack, the silence from Elon Musk’s team has only fueled speculation. Stay connected for further updates as more information emerges.