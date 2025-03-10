X Goes Dark! Elon Musk’s Social Media Giant Faces Unexpected Outage

Hyderabad: The popular microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, leaving users unable to access the site. The outage has affected users across various regions, sparking complaints and frustration.

X Faces Rare Service Disruption

Elon Musk-owned X has not encountered a major outage in recent times, making this disruption significant. Many users reported issues with accessing their feeds, posting updates, and viewing content on the platform.

Downdetector Confirms Peak Outage at 3 PM

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks service outages, reports of X being down peaked around 3 PM on Monday. The platform remains inaccessible for many users at the time of reporting.

As users await restoration, there has been no official statement from X’s technical team or Elon Musk regarding the cause of the issue. More updates are expected as the situation unfolds.