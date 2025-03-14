Bumrah Set to Miss Initial Stage of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians: Report

New Delhi: Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the initial matches of IPL 2025 for the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, due to his ongoing recovery from a back injury. The injury has kept him out of action since the Sydney Test in January.

Recovery from Back Injury

Bumrah has been recovering from a stress-related injury in his lower back, which occurred during the second day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. He didn’t bowl in the second innings as Australia won the series 3-1.

Bumrah, who took the Player of the Series award in Australia for his 32 wickets, was ruled out of India’s Champions Trophy-winning campaign after being initially named in the provisional squad. Following his back surgery in 2023, Bumrah has been undergoing his rehab process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Expected Return to MI Squad

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah is expected to join the Mumbai Indians squad by early April, subject to clearance from the medical team at BCCI CoE. However, the report did not confirm exactly how many matches Bumrah would miss or provide a definite date for his return.

MI’s Early IPL 2025 Schedule

Mumbai Indians’ first two matches in IPL 2025 will be played away from home. They will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 in Chennai, before traveling to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 29.

MI’s first home match at Wankhede Stadium will be against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31. They will then travel to Lucknow to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 4, before returning home to host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 7.

MI’s Fast-Bowling Options

In Bumrah’s absence, Mumbai Indians have several other fast-bowling options, including Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Arjun Tendulkar, Satyanarayana Raju, Ashwani Kumar, as well as all-rounders like captain Hardik Pandya and Raj Angad Bawa.