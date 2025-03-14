Pawan Kalyan-Starrer ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ to Release date

Chennai: Directors Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s much-awaited period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is set to hit screens on May 9 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

A Historical Adventure During the Mughal Empire

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical adventure with soul-stirring music, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production. The film is set during the Mughal Empire under Aurangzeb and presents an epic tale of adventure. It will explore India’s complex socio-economic landscape during a time when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country’s wealth.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Grooves to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Holi Song

Director Jyothi Krishna Teases the Battle

Taking to his X timeline on Friday, director Jyothi Krishna teased the action-packed narrative, saying, “The battle is set, and the fight for justice and dharma will be unstoppable! #HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and nothing will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A power-packed entertainer is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu, Brace for the storm!”

‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’ Song Gains Popularity

The makers recently released a song titled ‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’, which has already caught the attention of fans. The song appears at a crucial moment in the film and is set against the scenic backdrop of a forest. The Telugu version of the song was penned by Penchal Das, while the Tamil version was written by lyricist Pa Vijay.

What excited fans the most was that Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version. For the other languages, advanced AI technology was used to enhance and replicate Pawan Kalyan’s unique vocal tone, offering an authentic experience for fans across the globe.

Music by M.M. Keeravaani

The music for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is composed by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani, and it is expected to join the ranks of timeless philosophical hits, drawing comparisons to classic MGR songs.

Cast and Crew

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar, supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and others. The film’s cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., with production design by Thota Tharani.