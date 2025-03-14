Shilpa Shetty Grooves to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Holi Song

Mumbai: On the occasion of Holi, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen dancing to the beats of the popular Holi song, “Balam Pichkari,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of herself grooving to the peppy Holi track from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Shilpa, drenched in colors, showed off her cool dancing moves alongside her son, Viaan.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi! Let’s celebrate Holi with love, joy, and positivity. Stay safe, and be mindful of our furry friends #HappyHoli.”

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi on Social Media

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their Holi wishes to fans. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a story wishing her fans a “Happy Holi.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, capturing the couple standing near a blazing Holika fire. Amitabh, wearing a cozy jacket, gazed affectionately at Jaya, who looked radiant in a vibrant and colorful outfit.

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared his video of playing with colors, captioning it, “Holi is like love.. messy, magical & totally worth the chaos!! Wishing you a day full of both! #happyholi.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared her video with Amitabh’s popular Holi song Rang Barse and wrote, “Happy Holi! Be safe, be happy, and spread joy #Holi.”

Guru Randhawa Reminisces About His Craziest Holi Memories

Singer Guru Randhawa shared his craziest Holi experiences. When asked about the most memorable thing he’s ever done during Holi, Guru told IANS, “Holi has been quite a memorable festival for me, especially with my college friends. For Holi, many people stick to playing with colors, but we’ve done some of the craziest things that one can ever do – as a form of fun. We used to mix eggs with colors and just rub each other’s faces with it. I know it’s really gross – but it was a way to irritate each other playfully during the festival. The smell used to stay with me for days! But, it’s the memories that stayed longer!”