Jubilee Hills Panic! Speeding Car Goes Out of Control Near Actor Balakrishna’s House!

Hyderabad: A high-speed car accident created panic near actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday morning. The vehicle lost control and crashed into the footpath on Jubilee Hills Road No. 1, causing damage to the fencing and the front of the car.

Pedestrians Panic as Car Goes Out of Control

Eyewitnesses reported that the speeding car suddenly veered off course, prompting pedestrians to run for safety. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Possible Driver Fatigue Suspected

According to police, the accident took place while the car was traveling from Madhapur towards the Jubilee Check Post via Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. Local residents suspect the driver may have dozed off, leading to the mishap.

Investigation Underway

The Jubilee Hills police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether reckless driving or driver fatigue was a factor.

