Hyderabad Crash Chaos: Car Slams into Bus, Leaves Driver Injured!

Hyderabad: A man sustained injuries after the car he was traveling in crashed into a stationary TSRTC bus near the Telugu Talli flyover in the early hours of Friday.

Rash Driving Suspected as Cause of Accident

According to the police, the accident occurred when the car, heading from Secunderabad towards Lakdikapul, lost control and rammed into the bus. Rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap.

Driver Trapped as Car Sustains Heavy Damage

Due to the impact, the driver suffered injuries, and the car sustained severe damage, particularly in the driver’s cabin, leaving him trapped inside for some time.

Police and Emergency Response

Upon receiving an alert from a passing motorist, the Saifabad police rushed to the scene. They towed away the vehicles and shifted the injured driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and authorities are working to identify other passengers who may have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

