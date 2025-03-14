Hyderabad: Panic as Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally Restaurant, Probe Underway

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Vivekanand Colony, Kukatpally, late on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the mishap occurred when only a few customers were present.

LPG Leakage Suspected as Cause of Fire

According to the police, an LPG leakage is suspected to have triggered the fire. The hotel staff noticed flames and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police. Emergency responders arrived swiftly and managed to douse the fire before it could spread further.

Quick Action Prevents Major Disaster

Authorities stated that the LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly shifted to a safer location by the police and restaurant staff. This proactive measure possibly averted a major accident and prevented potential loss of life.

Investigation Underway

The Kukatpally police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses.

