Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic as Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally Restaurant, Probe Underway

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Vivekanand Colony, Kukatpally, late on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the mishap occurred when only a few customers were present.

Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 10:58
Hyderabad: Panic as Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally Restaurant, Probe Underway
Hyderabad: Panic as Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally Restaurant, Probe Underway

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Vivekanand Colony, Kukatpally, late on Thursday midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the mishap occurred when only a few customers were present.

LPG Leakage Suspected as Cause of Fire

According to the police, an LPG leakage is suspected to have triggered the fire. The hotel staff noticed flames and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the fire department and police. Emergency responders arrived swiftly and managed to douse the fire before it could spread further.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Quick Action Prevents Major Disaster

Authorities stated that the LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly shifted to a safer location by the police and restaurant staff. This proactive measure possibly averted a major accident and prevented potential loss of life.

Alos Read: Hyderabad Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Districts, Officials Plan Emergency Measures

Investigation Underway

The Kukatpally police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any safety lapses.

Stay Updated

For more updates on fire incidents, safety measures, and Hyderabad news, stay tuned.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 10:58

Related Articles

Jubilee Hills Panic! Speeding Car Goes Out of Control Near Actor Balakrishna’s House!

Jubilee Hills Panic! Speeding Car Goes Out of Control Near Actor Balakrishna’s House!

14 March 2025 - 12:26
Hyderabad Crash Chaos: Car Slams into Bus, Leaves Driver Injured!

Hyderabad Crash Chaos: Car Slams into Bus, Leaves Driver Injured!

14 March 2025 - 11:10
Hyderabad: Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Districts, Officials Plan Emergency Measures

Hyderabad: Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Districts, Officials Plan Emergency Measures

14 March 2025 - 00:04
Hyderabad: Raja Singh Slams BJP Leaders for 'Secret Meetings' with Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Raja Singh Slams BJP Leaders for ‘Secret Meetings’ with Telangana CM

13 March 2025 - 21:32
Back to top button