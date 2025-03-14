Hyderabad: Drinking Water Crisis Deepens in Districts, Officials Plan Emergency Measures

Adilabad/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: With the onset of summer and rising temperatures, residents of remote forest areas in the undivided Adilabad district are grappling with severe drinking water shortages. In several villages across Adilabad and Asifabad districts, people are forced to walk long distances to fetch water from streams, while others rely on open wells or use bullock carts to transport water from distant sources.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, water supply authorities have classified at least 235 villages as vulnerable to acute water shortages this summer. While Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship scheme of the previous BRS government, had initially ensured tap water supply to every household, the worsening crisis has prompted officials to formulate an emergency action plan.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Raja Singh Slams BJP Leaders for ‘Secret Meetings’ with Telangana CM

Major Villages Affected in Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Officials have identified 147 villages in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district as severely affected. Among them, Kerameri mandal tops the list with 28 villages facing a drinking water crisis, followed by Tiryani and Jainoor mandals with 20 villages each. Sirpur (U) and Wankidi mandals are expected to witness severe shortages in at least 10 villages.

Other affected areas include:

Nine villages in Asifabad mandal

Eight villages in Chintalamanepalli

Six villages in Lingapur mandal

Five villages in Penchikalpet mandal

In total, 76 villages in Sirpur (U) subdivision and 51 villages in Asifabad subdivision have been identified as vulnerable.

Drinking Water Shortage in Adilabad District

Adilabad district accounts for 88 critical villages facing an imminent water crisis. Among them:

24 villages in Gadiguda mandal

16 villages in another part of Gadiguda mandal

11 villages each in Adilabad Rural, Bazarhathnoor, and Indervelli mandals

Eight villages in Narnoor mandal

Seven villages in Sirikonda mandal

Emergency Measures in Place

To address the crisis, officials have planned to supply drinking water to affected villages using hired tractors. For instance, in Kerameri mandal, authorities plan to provide 36,520 liters per capita daily through these vehicles.

Additionally, officials have submitted proposals to the government seeking Rs 3.07 crore to create new drinking water sources. Plans include drawing water from open wells and pump sets, as well as temporarily laying pipelines to provide relief to the worst-hit areas.

With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming months, authorities emphasize the need for swift intervention to prevent a worsening crisis.