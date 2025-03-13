Hyderabad: Raja Singh Slams BJP Leaders for ‘Secret Meetings’ with Telangana CM

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh has launched a scathing attack on certain leaders within his own party, accusing them of holding secret meetings with the Chief Minister of Telangana, regardless of which party is in power. In a press statement, he questioned the sincerity of these leaders and their commitment to bringing the BJP to power in the state.

Demands Purge of ‘Old Baggage’ from BJP

Raja Singh asserted that for the BJP to establish its government in Telangana, the party must remove its “old baggage” and certain leaders who, according to him, are hindering its progress. He urged the central leadership to take serious note of the issue and initiate corrective measures.

Previous Appeal for Inclusivity

A month ago, Raja Singh had written a letter emphasizing the need for the BJP to provide greater representation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and minorities. He argued that only by doing so could the party gain an edge over Congress and the BRS.

Alleges BJP-Congress Nexus in Telangana

The MLA further claimed that he was aware of BJP leaders who had maintained contact with the Congress since it came to power in Telangana. He stated that he would soon lodge a formal complaint with the BJP’s national leadership regarding this alleged political nexus.

Political Circles Abuzz with Speculation

Raja Singh’s remarks have sparked widespread discussion in political circles, with many closely watching whether the BJP’s central leadership will respond to his demands for a party-wide restructuring in Telangana.