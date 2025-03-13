Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Cracks Down on Land Encroachments in Alwal

HYDRAA Commissioner conducted an inspection at Thirumalagiri village in Alwal Mandal, where allegations of government land encroachment were reported.

Mohammed Yousuf13 March 2025 - 20:19
HYDRAA Commissioner conducted an inspection at Thirumalagiri village in Alwal Mandal, where allegations of government land encroachment were reported. The land, which falls under General Land Records as government property, has been claimed by private individuals.

The Commissioner instructed officials not to grant any construction permissions on the 100+ acres of disputed land.

Inspection of Bubbakhan and Lingam Cheruvu in Dundigal

Later, the Commissioner visited Lingam Cheruvu canal near Bubbakhan Cheruvu in Dundigal village, Gandimaisamma Mandal.

Local residents raised concerns about encroachments on the canal, stating that illegal constructions blocked the water flow from Bubbakhan Cheruvu’s sluices, leading to flooding in surrounding areas. The Commissioner emphasized that, as per court orders, the issue must be resolved, urging residents and real estate firms to cooperate for a solution.

Also Read: University of Hyderabad Students Protest Against Telangana Government’s Land Auction

Review of Government Land Encroachment in Hafeezpet

The Commissioner also inspected government land encroachments near Hafeezpet, where allegations surfaced regarding misuse of TDR (Transferable Development Rights) benefits. Officials were directed to verify whether TDR beneficiaries had illegally occupied government land and take necessary action.

