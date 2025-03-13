University of Hyderabad Students Protest Against Telangana Government’s Land Auction

Hyderabad: Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) staged a large protest on Thursday against the Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. The land, which includes the iconic mushroom rock formation, is set to be auctioned through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

Protesters voiced strong opposition, emphasizing the ecological significance of the land, which supports rich flora and fauna. The students’ union, leading the demonstration, demanded an immediate rollback of the proposed auction, citing threats to biodiversity and the campus’s delicate ecosystem.

Government’s Justification and Student Opposition

According to reports, the TSIIC has valued the land at approximately ₹10,000 crore, considering the auction a step toward revenue generation and infrastructure development. However, students argue that the land holds deep historical and environmental significance for the university and must be preserved.

Legal Battle and Court Verdict

The controversy dates back to a legal dispute between IMG Academies Bharata and the Telangana government. The state had originally allotted 400 acres of varsity land to IMG, which failed to meet development obligations. Following this, the High Court ruled in favor of the government, permitting the auction.

Demand for Government Intervention

The students’ union criticized the verdict, claiming it overlooks the land’s academic and environmental importance in favor of commercialization. The protests are expected to continue as students push for government intervention to prevent the land from being repurposed for industrial or commercial use.