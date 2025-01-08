Business Magnate Boby Chemmanur in Police Custody After Complaint by Actress Honey Rose

Wayanad: Business magnate Boby Chemmanur was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning after Malayalam actress Honey Rose filed a complaint against him, accusing him of using derogatory language towards her on social media.

Reacting to the news, Honey Rose expressed relief over the development. “We were really pained by his act. I was hugely relieved after I spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who promised there would be action. I also spoke to the state police chief. We are really thankful for the action taken and the support I received from several quarters,” she said.

Wayanad SP Taposh Basumatary confirmed that the police had taken Chemmanur into custody. “He will be taken to Kochi, and the probe team will be questioning him based on the complaint received by the Kochi police,” Basumatary stated.

Currently, Chemmanur is lodged at the Wayanad Police camp, and he is expected to be taken to Kochi Central Police Station later in the day.

Chemmanur had been staying at a resort in Wayanad for several days, and his arrest came as a surprise, as he had been in the process of filing for anticipatory bail. On Tuesday, Honey Rose filed her complaint, revealing that the incident, which had occurred four months ago, had caused significant distress to her family.

“This really unpleasant incident took place four months ago, and my family was really disturbed due to this,” Rose shared after registering her complaint.

Rose had earlier posted on her social media account, warning Chemmanur that she would pursue the matter and take action against his associates as well. Two days ago, Rose narrated the harassment incident on social media, though she did not initially name the person responsible. This led to a barrage of cyberattacks on her, prompting the police to arrest over 25 individuals involved in the attacks.

Honey Rose made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friennd, and her breakthrough came in 2012 with Trivandrum Lodge. She has since become a sought-after actress for events and films.

Boby Chemmanur is the chairman of the Boby Chemmanur International Group and is known for his philanthropic efforts, including organizing a record-breaking marathon in 2014 to raise awareness for blood donation, which resulted in over 1.4 million people donating blood. He also gained prominence for his association with the late football icon Diego Maradona, whom he brought to Kerala in 2012.