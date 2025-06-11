Cab Driver Robbery Case Solved: Asif Nagar Police Nab Accused, Recover Stolen Phone and Knife

A robbery incident reported on the night of June 8, where a cab driver was threatened at knifepoint and had his mobile phone stolen, has been swiftly solved by Asifnagar Police.

One Minor, One Adult Involved in Crime

According to Asifnagar ACP Vijay Srinivas, the police identified and apprehended two individuals involved in the robbery — one of them a minor and the other an adult. The duo reportedly targeted the cab driver during the night, threatened him with a knife, and fled with his phone.

Police Recover Knife and Mobile Phone

The Asifnagar police team, acting on leads, took the accused into custody and recovered the stolen mobile phone and the knife used in the robbery. The ACP stated that appropriate legal action has been initiated and the accused have been sent to remand.

Swift Action Praised

The quick response by the police in cracking the case and recovering the stolen items has been appreciated by the public. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if the duo is connected to any other similar incidents.