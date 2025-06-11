HMWS&SB Aims to Complete King Koti Sewer Tunnel Project in 3 Months

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is pushing forward with the long-delayed sewer tunnel project at King Koti, targeting completion within three months. Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy visited key work sites at King Koti and Kachiguda to inspect ongoing progress and issued firm deadlines to the staff.

92% Work Completed on King Koti Sewer Tunnel

According to an official statement, 92% of the sewer tunnel work at King Koti is already complete. Once finished, the project is expected to solve chronic sewage problems in several central Hyderabad areas, including:

Raj Bhavan

Abids

Himayatnagar

Narayanaguda

Barkatpura

Bagh Lingampally

Ashok Reddy Sets 40-Day Deadline for Completion

During his inspection, MD Ashok Reddy gave the engineering team a strict 40-day deadline to complete the remaining work at King Koti. He recommended executing the work in two shifts if necessary to meet the timeline.

Also Read: Indiramma Housing Scheme Confusion Claims a Life—Who is Responsible?

Manhole Works Accelerated in Kachiguda

At Kachiguda, where 200 meters of sewer pipe-laying has been completed, Ashok Reddy instructed officials to finish manhole construction within two weeks. Some previously installed manholes are now hidden beneath cemented roads and dividers, posing accessibility challenges.

To address this, Reddy personally walked through the Kachiguda area, spoke with local shopkeepers, and gathered information to help identify these concealed manholes. He directed the staff to:

Clean and restore hidden manholes

Reconnect them to the Amberpet Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)

Project Set to Improve Urban Sanitation in Central Hyderabad

The completion of this long-pending sewer project will bring major relief to residents and businesses in densely populated parts of central Hyderabad. With improved drainage and sewage connectivity, the city aims to reduce waterlogging and sanitation issues significantly.