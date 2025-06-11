Indiramma Housing Scheme Confusion Claims a Life—Who is Responsible?

In a tragic incident in Bandarupalli village, Dubbaka Mandal, Siddipet district, Telangana, a daily wage laborer, Neerati Parsharamulu (42), reportedly took his own life due to distress over the Indiramma Housing Scheme approval.

Confusion Over Housing Scheme Led to Financial Strain

Parsharamulu had applied for a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, and local Congress leaders had informed him that his application was approved. Acting on their assurance, he borrowed ₹2 lakh and constructed the basement for his house.

However, he was later informed that the approval list had been canceled, leaving him financially burdened and devastated. Overwhelmed by distress, Parsharamulu took his own life by hanging himself in his house.

Family Blames Congress Government for the Tragedy

His wife expressed deep sorrow, blaming the Congress-led government for his untimely demise. The incident has sparked outrage, with locals demanding justice for the grieving family.

Authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and the confusion regarding the housing approvals.

This incident highlights the importance of transparency in government welfare schemes and the severe impact misinformation can have on vulnerable individuals.