Is Revanth Reddy Leaving Congress? Big Claims by K A Paul Shake Telangana Politics

New Delhi: Praja Santhi Party president K A Paul has stirred the political pot by claiming that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is considering exiting the Congress party along with 25–30 MLAs, following displeasure from the party high command over his recent remarks.

Revanth Reddy’s Statement Sparks Discontent in Congress

At a recent event, Revanth Reddy sparked controversy by saying, “My school is BJP, my college is TDP, and my job is with Rahul Gandhi.” According to Paul, this statement did not sit well with the Congress leadership, prompting internal discussions that may lead to a political realignment.

Also Read: Hyderabad Hotel Attack: Three Injured in Violent Raid at Chai Chaska

K A Paul Predicts Maharashtra-Like Political Shift

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Paul claimed that if the Congress high command takes disciplinary action, Revanth Reddy is ready to walk away and replicate a Maharashtra-style government in Telangana. He stated, “Revanth, along with 25–30 MLAs, is preparing to leave the Congress and form a new government — this will happen very soon.”

Implications for Telangana Politics

This development, if true, could significantly alter the political landscape in Telangana, where the Congress recently regained power. Observers note that a move of this scale could resemble the political shift seen in Maharashtra, where a factional split led to the formation of a new ruling coalition.