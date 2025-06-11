Hyderabad Hotel Attack: Three Injured in Violent Raid at Chai Chaska

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Raidurgam area of Hyderabad late Tuesday night after a violent attack at a local hotel left three persons injured. The incident occurred at Chai Chaska Hotel near Malkam Cheruvu, when a group of men allegedly stormed the premises and launched an assault on hotel staff and nearby pan shop workers.

Attackers Arrive in SUVs, Assault Staff with Rods

According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants arrived in two SUVs around midnight. They entered the hotel and attacked the staff and pan shop workers using iron rods and bare hands, resulting in injuries to three individuals, reportedly from a particular community. The attackers also shouted slogans and vandalized motorcycles parked outside the hotel before fleeing the scene as police arrived.

Public Protests Erupt, Police Register Attempt to Murder Case

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at Raidurgam Police Station, demanding swift action and justice for the victims. The situation escalated into a protest, prompting law enforcement to take immediate steps.

Raidurgam Inspector Ch. Venkanna confirmed that a case has been registered under various serious charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, and causing grievous hurt. He named suspects including Ashok, Sandeep, Praveen, and others.

“We have formed special teams to track down and arrest all the accused. CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas has helped us identify the miscreants,” said Inspector Venkanna.

Security Tightened in Raidurgam-Shaikpet Stretch

As a precautionary measure, police presence has been intensified along the Shaikpet–Raidurgam road to prevent any further unrest. Additional patrol teams have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

Community Leaders Call for Peace, Await Arrests

Community representatives and local leaders have urged for calm and requested authorities to take swift legal action. While no fatalities were reported, the incident has raised concerns about communal harmony and public safety in the locality.