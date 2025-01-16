Pan India

Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of central government employees and the allowances of pensioners.

Fouzia Farhana16 January 2025 - 17:07
Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees
Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of central government employees and the allowances of pensioners.

Cabinet Meeting Led by Prime Minister Modi

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Transition from 7th to 8th Pay Commission

8TH PAY 1 Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees

The 7th Pay Commission was established in 2016 and will complete its term in 2026.

Also Read: Delhi Congress Announces Major Welfare Schemes Ahead of Assembly Elections

Appointment of Commission Members Soon

Vaishnaw also stated that the chairman and two members of the 8th Pay Commission will be appointed shortly.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana16 January 2025 - 17:07

Related Articles

Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

Hapur Petrol Pump Drama: Lineworker Cuts Power After Helmet Refusal

15 January 2025 - 15:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Praise Indian Army’s Courage and Sacrifice on 77th Army Day

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Praise Indian Army’s Courage and Sacrifice on 77th Army Day

15 January 2025 - 12:18
Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on 77th Army Day: President Murmu's Message

Grateful Nation Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on 77th Army Day: President Murmu’s Message

15 January 2025 - 10:04
Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week: Check the Remaining Bank Holidays for January 2025

Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week: Check the Remaining Bank Holidays for January 2025

14 January 2025 - 15:23
Back to top button