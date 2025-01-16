Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of central government employees and the allowances of pensioners.

Cabinet Meeting Led by Prime Minister Modi

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Transition from 7th to 8th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission was established in 2016 and will complete its term in 2026.

Appointment of Commission Members Soon

Vaishnaw also stated that the chairman and two members of the 8th Pay Commission will be appointed shortly.