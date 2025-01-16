Pan India
Cabinet Clears Setting Up of 8th Pay Commission for Central Govt Employees
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of central government employees and the allowances of pensioners.
New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of central government employees and the allowances of pensioners.
Table of Contents
Cabinet Meeting Led by Prime Minister Modi
The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Transition from 7th to 8th Pay Commission
The 7th Pay Commission was established in 2016 and will complete its term in 2026.
Also Read: Delhi Congress Announces Major Welfare Schemes Ahead of Assembly Elections
Appointment of Commission Members Soon
Vaishnaw also stated that the chairman and two members of the 8th Pay Commission will be appointed shortly.