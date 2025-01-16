Delhi Congress Announces Major Welfare Schemes Ahead of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach on February 5, Delhi Congress has unveiled a series of welfare promises aimed at benefiting the city’s residents.

These include increasing the free electricity limit, providing affordable LPG cylinders, and offering a monthly ration kit. Congress leaders are also urging voters for a change in the regime, highlighting their vision for the city’s future.

Congress Promises Increased Free Electricity and Affordable LPG Cylinders

In its election manifesto, the Delhi Congress announced that if it comes to power, it will raise the monthly free electricity limit from 200 units to 300 units. In addition, the party promised to provide LPG cylinders at the subsidized rate of Rs 500. Congress also proposed providing a free monthly ration kit to the poor, which would include 6 kg of rice and other essential items.

Revanth Reddy Advocates for Change in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi to promote the Congress party’s vision, urged voters to support the party for a change in governance. He emphasized that just as Telangana has delivered welfare guarantees to the poor, Congress would do the same in Delhi. Reddy recalled the success of the Delhi Metro, which was built during the Sheila Dikshit government and became a model for the entire country.

Reddy Criticizes Kejriwal and Modi Governments

During the press conference, Reddy criticized both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that despite their repeated terms in power, Delhi’s condition had worsened. He pointed to the pollution problem and lack of action from both leaders, calling the situation in the city a “failure” of their governance.

Welfare Plans for 17 Lakh Families in Delhi

Devender Yadav, President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also addressed the press, stating that the Rs 500 LPG cylinder plan would benefit nearly 17 lakh families in Delhi. The monthly ration kit, which would include 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of sugar, 1 litre of cooking oil, 6 kg of pulses, and 250 gm of tea, would be provided free of charge to all poor families. Yadav emphasized that these measures would ease the burden on women, allowing them to focus on educating their children instead of worrying about food supplies.

In addition to the above promises, Congress vowed to fulfill five key guarantees for the welfare of the people. These include providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, Rs 8,500 monthly financial support and internships for educated, jobless youth, and Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all Delhi residents. Yadav reiterated that the first Cabinet meeting of a new Congress government would prioritize passing these welfare proposals.

Delhi Assembly Elections and Voting Date

The Delhi Assembly elections to elect a 70-member House will be held on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The Congress party is currently not represented in the outgoing Assembly and is hoping for a comeback in the upcoming elections.