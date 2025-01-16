Social Media Battlefield: Parvesh Verma and Arvind Kejriwal Exchange Fresh Salvos

New Delhi: A fresh war of words erupted between AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and BJP candidate Parvesh Verma over social media, as both leaders exchanged sharp attacks regarding the alleged distribution of gifts and court-imposed restrictions on Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma Targets Kejriwal’s Bail Conditions

Taking to the social media platform X, Parvesh Verma launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for misleading Delhi voters by projecting Kejriwal as its chief ministerial face. Verma highlighted four conditions imposed on Kejriwal by a court while granting him bail in a money laundering case.

“Kejriwal can never become Chief Minister again in this life. So, who will be the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party? Amanatullah Khan? Or Imran Hussain?” Verma questioned, referring to two AAP legislators. He further claimed that the court had ruled that Kejriwal cannot go to the Delhi Secretariat and any attempt to do so would lead to his imprisonment.

Verma listed the restrictions imposed on Kejriwal, including:

He cannot visit the CM office.

He cannot sign any government files.

He cannot meet any government officer.

Verma emphasized that violating these conditions would lead to Kejriwal’s imprisonment, casting doubt on his ability to serve as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal Responds to Verma’s Allegations

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal fired back at Verma’s claims, accusing the BJP leader of attempting to get disqualified. Kejriwal took to X to mock Verma’s situation, stating, “Poor Pravesh Verma is trying his best to get disqualified, but the Election Commission just doesn’t agree.”

The remark came in response to the Election Commission’s clean chit to Verma, following AAP’s complaint about the alleged distribution of gifts ahead of his nomination. Kejriwal questioned the role of the District Election Officer (DEO) and District Magistrate (DM), stating that despite media coverage of Verma distributing goods, the DEO/DM cleared him within hours.

Verma Fires Back at Kejriwal’s Freebie Politics

In response, Parvesh Verma focused his attack on Kejriwal’s alleged corruption and his model of distributing freebies to maintain power. Verma accused Kejriwal of using money and corruption to manipulate voters.

“Kejriwal ji, this policy of yours is not going to work anymore,” Verma posted. “Now the aware people of Delhi are going to put a complete stop to your dishonesty and lies.”

Delhi Assembly Election: The Battle for New Delhi Seat

As the Delhi Assembly election approaches, both Kejriwal and Verma are campaigning aggressively. Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the fourth time since 2013, while Parvesh Verma, a two-time BJP MP and son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, is also vying for the seat. The third key candidate, Congress nominee Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is making efforts to turn the contest into a tough triangular race.

Voting and Results

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8. The social media battle between the two leaders is expected to intensify as the election date approaches.