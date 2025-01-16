Jharkhand HC Directs State Government to Hold Municipal Elections in Four Months

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the Hemant Soren-led state government to conduct municipal elections within the next four months.

The directive was issued by a bench of Justice Ananda Sen during a hearing on Thursday in response to a contempt petition filed by outgoing Ranchi Municipal Corporation councillor Roshni Khalkho and others.

Court Raises Concerns Over Non-Compliance with Earlier Order

State Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Urban Development Secretary Sunil Kumar appeared in person during the proceedings. The court expressed concern over the non-compliance with its earlier order, which mandated the announcement of municipal election dates within three weeks. This order had been issued on January 4, 2024.

In response, the state government explained that the delay in holding elections was due to pending reservations for backward classes in municipal bodies. Officials informed the court that the triple-test process to determine the reservation percentage had almost been completed at the district level, with only a few districts remaining.

State Government Cites Delay in Voter List as Another Reason

The state government further cited delays in receiving the voter list from the Election Commission of India, which contributed to the postponement of the elections.

Petitioners Push for Immediate Election, Citing Supreme Court Ruling

The petitioners argued that municipal elections could be held without completing the triple-test process for reservations. They referred to an earlier Supreme Court ruling that elections should not be delayed merely for determining reservation percentages.

The petitioners accused the state government of intentionally stalling the election process and demanded contempt proceedings against it.

High Court Expresses Strong Dissatisfaction

On January 13, the High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to conduct municipal elections, calling it a potential case of contempt. The court emphasized that the ongoing triple-test process for OBC reservation could not be used as a justification for further delays in the elections.

Municipal Body Tenures Expired in April 2023

The tenure of all municipal bodies in Jharkhand expired in April 2023. As per regulations, elections for the new term should have been conducted by April 27, 2023. However, the elections remain pending, prompting judicial intervention.