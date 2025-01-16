Justice K Vinod Chandran Sworn in as Supreme Court Judge

New Delhi: In a significant development for the Indian judiciary, Justice K Vinod Chandran was sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on January 16, 2025.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, marking a historic moment for Justice Chandran, who brings decades of judicial experience to the Apex Court.

Appointment of Justice K Vinod Chandran to the Supreme Court

The Centre approved Justice K Vinod Chandran’s appointment to the Supreme Court on January 13, 2025, following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium.

This decision was based on a thorough evaluation of his extensive tenure as a High Court judge and his role as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The recommendation for his elevation to the Supreme Court was made after careful deliberations by the Collegium, which recognized the lack of representation from Kerala’s High Court in the top judiciary body.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, confirmed the appointment in a post shared on the social media platform X.

In his announcement, Meghwal noted that the President of India, after consulting with the Chief Justice of India, approved the elevation of Justice Chandran as a Supreme Court judge.

A Distinguished Judicial Career of Justice K Vinod Chandran

Justice K Vinod Chandran’s journey to the Supreme Court is a reflection of his longstanding dedication to justice and the law.

Born on April 25, 1963, in Kerala, Justice Chandran has a distinguished academic background, holding a law degree from the Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. He began his legal career in 1991, quickly establishing himself as an accomplished advocate.

In November 2011, Justice Chandran was appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court, where he served with distinction for several years.

His remarkable contributions to the judicial system saw him elevated to the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on March 29, 2023. During his time at the Patna High Court, Justice Chandran gained valuable experience in diverse areas of law, making him a well-rounded judicial leader.

Before his judicial career, Justice Chandran served as the Special Government Pleader for Taxes in the Kerala Government from 2007 to 2011, a role that further honed his legal expertise.

His tenure in this capacity was marked by his deep understanding of taxation laws, which would go on to inform his later rulings as a High Court Judge.

The Role of the Supreme Court Collegium in the Appointment Process

The recommendation of Justice K Vinod Chandran by the Supreme Court Collegium was based on his exceptional legal acumen, years of service, and seniority in the Indian judicial system.

The Collegium also took into account the absence of representation from Kerala in the Apex Court’s bench, which further underscored the importance of his elevation.

As per the Supreme Court Collegium’s statement, Justice Chandran’s long tenure as a judge of the Kerala High Court and as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, spanning over 11 years, played a crucial role in his selection for the prestigious position in the Supreme Court.

The Collegium highlighted that his experience in a wide range of legal fields would be an asset to the highest court in India.

Justice Chandran’s Seniority and Judicial Contributions

At the time of his appointment, Justice K Vinod Chandran was ranked 13th in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges, reflecting his prominence within India’s judicial system.

His elevation to the Supreme Court also adds to the rich diversity of expertise in the Indian judiciary, contributing to its balanced representation across regions and legal domains.

Throughout his career, Justice Chandran has been widely recognized for his scholarly approach to law and his commitment to upholding the rule of law.

His experience covers a vast array of legal issues, and his contributions to the judicial field have left a lasting impact on the judicial community in both Kerala and Bihar.

Looking Ahead: The Significance of Justice Chandran’s Appointment

Justice K Vinod Chandran’s appointment to the Supreme Court is seen as a major step forward for the Indian judiciary. His wealth of experience, combined with his proven track record of handling complex legal matters, ensures that he will be an asset to the country’s highest judicial body.

As India continues to face an evolving legal landscape, Justice Chandran’s presence in the Supreme Court is expected to bring a fresh perspective on critical issues, especially those pertaining to taxation, governance, and human rights.

This moment also signals a broader trend in the Indian judiciary towards ensuring balanced regional representation, with Justice Chandran becoming the first judge from Kerala in the Supreme Court in several years.

As the Supreme Court continues to tackle some of the most pressing legal challenges in the country, Justice Chandran’s expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the Court’s legacy of delivering justice in a fair and balanced manner.