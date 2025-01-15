Supreme Court Halts Bihar Bypoll Results – RJD Leader’s Fate Hangs in Balance!

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has barred the Election Commission of India (ECI) from declaring the Bihar Legislative Council by-election result for the seat previously held by expelled RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh. The decision came as the apex court continues to hear Singh’s plea challenging his expulsion.

Why Was Sunil Kumar Singh Expelled?

Sunil Kumar Singh, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Council on July 26, 2023, for allegedly sloganeering against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a heated session on February 13, 2024. The motion for his expulsion was passed by voice vote, following a report from the state’s ethics committee.

Supreme Court’s Ruling on Bypoll Result

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh ruled on January 16, 2025, that the by-election result shall not be declared until the court concludes its hearing. The court intervened after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Singh, argued that declaring the result would create a legal crisis if the court later ruled in Singh’s favor.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

Singh’s legal team contended that:

His expulsion was unjustified , as another legislator who made similar remarks was only suspended for two days .

, as another legislator who made similar remarks was only . He was expelled for calling CM Nitish Kumar “Palturam” , a term also used by another legislator who faced no severe consequences.

, a term also used by another legislator who faced no severe consequences. He was denied access to the video evidence of the proceedings and was not given a fair opportunity to defend himself.

Bihar Government’s Response & Next Hearing

The Bihar Legislative Council and the Ethics Committee are set to respond on January 16, after which the Supreme Court will reserve its judgment on the matter. The ruling will determine whether Singh’s expulsion remains valid or if the bypoll should be annulled.

