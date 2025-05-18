Caught on Camera: What This Couple Did on a Moving Bike in Vijayawada Will Shock You

Vijayawada: In a shocking and dangerous incident, a young couple was caught romancing on a moving bike on a busy highway in Vijayawada, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The video, filmed near the Ramalingeswara Nagar flyover, has gone viral, sparking outrage and concerns over public safety and road discipline.

Reckless Romance on Vijayawada Highway Sparks Public Outrage

The incident occurred on the Vijayawada highway, where the couple was seen engaging in inappropriate behavior while riding a two-wheeler. Eyewitnesses reported that the man appeared to be riding the bike in a drunken state, putting not only their lives at risk but also endangering fellow commuters.

Caught on Camera Near Ramalingeswara Nagar Flyover

The couple was filmed near the Ramalingeswara Nagar flyover, a busy route in Vijayawada, where the dangerous stunt was captured on camera by a passing motorist. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing heavy criticism from netizens.

Public Safety Concerns Rise Amid Poor Road Discipline

Residents and commuters have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of such reckless behaviors on Andhra Pradesh roads. Many are calling for strict enforcement of traffic laws, especially related to drunk driving and public indecency.

Police Expected to Take Action

Authorities are reportedly reviewing the footage and are expected to take action against the individuals involved under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and public indecency laws.