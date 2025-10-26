Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Central Zone Hosts Cyclothon Honoring Police Martyrs; Over 480 Participate

As part of Police Commemoration Week, the Hyderabad City Police, Central Zone, in association with HCL and Hyderabad Cyclists,

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 October 2025 - 17:19
Hyderabad: Central Zone Hosts Cyclothon Honoring Police Martyrs; Over 480 Participate
Hyderabad: Central Zone Hosts Cyclothon Honoring Police Martyrs; Over 480 Participate

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: As part of Police Commemoration Week, the Hyderabad City Police, Central Zone, in association with HCL and Hyderabad Cyclists, organized a ‘Cyclothon’ on Sunday to honor the sacrifices of police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Cyclothon began at People’s Plaza and concluded at the historic Seven Tombs in Tolichowki. A total of 380 cyclists and 100 police officers, and staff members participated in the event, which was held under the guidance of Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Also Read: Transparency Ensured as District Election Officer Conducts Randomization of Ballot Units for Jubilee Hills Polls

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, attended the event as the Chief Guest, joined by Yadagiri, ACP Gandhinagar, Venkat Reddy, SHO Khairatabad, and representatives from HCL.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Shilpavalli expressed gratitude to HCL and the Hyderabad Cyclists group for their collaboration in organizing the event. She said the Cyclothon served as a meaningful tribute to police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the public.

The DCP also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Mega Blood Donation Camp scheduled across all zones of Hyderabad City on October 27, as part of the week-long commemoration activities.

Emphasizing the role of public cooperation in maintaining safety, she urged people to immediately report any suspicious activity to Dial 100 or the nearest police station. “We can build a safe and crime-free society only with public cooperation,” she said.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 October 2025 - 17:19
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button