Hyderabad: Central Zone Hosts Cyclothon Honoring Police Martyrs; Over 480 Participate

Hyderabad: As part of Police Commemoration Week, the Hyderabad City Police, Central Zone, in association with HCL and Hyderabad Cyclists, organized a ‘Cyclothon’ on Sunday to honor the sacrifices of police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Cyclothon began at People’s Plaza and concluded at the historic Seven Tombs in Tolichowki. A total of 380 cyclists and 100 police officers, and staff members participated in the event, which was held under the guidance of Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Also Read: Transparency Ensured as District Election Officer Conducts Randomization of Ballot Units for Jubilee Hills Polls

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, attended the event as the Chief Guest, joined by Yadagiri, ACP Gandhinagar, Venkat Reddy, SHO Khairatabad, and representatives from HCL.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Shilpavalli expressed gratitude to HCL and the Hyderabad Cyclists group for their collaboration in organizing the event. She said the Cyclothon served as a meaningful tribute to police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the public.

The DCP also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Mega Blood Donation Camp scheduled across all zones of Hyderabad City on October 27, as part of the week-long commemoration activities.

Emphasizing the role of public cooperation in maintaining safety, she urged people to immediately report any suspicious activity to Dial 100 or the nearest police station. “We can build a safe and crime-free society only with public cooperation,” she said.