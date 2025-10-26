Hyderabad

Transparency Ensured as District Election Officer Conducts Randomization of Ballot Units for Jubilee Hills Polls

The randomization of supplementary Ballot Units (BUs) to be deployed for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bye-election was completed on Sunday at Victory Playground, Chaderghat.

26 October 2025
Ballot Units Randomized for Jubilee Hills Bye-Election Under Election Officer’s Supervision

The exercise was carried out under the supervision of District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, in adherence to Election Commission guidelines. Representatives from various political parties were present to witness the process, ensuring transparency and fairness in the allocation.

Following the randomization, the Ballot Units were systematically assigned to polling stations that will be used during the bye-election. Officials confirmed that all necessary procedures were meticulously followed to guarantee impartiality in the deployment of election materials.

GHMC Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, along with senior election staff and technical officers, attended the event and monitored the proceedings.

The randomization of Ballot Units marks another step in the Election Commission’s preparations to ensure smooth and credible conduct of the Jubilee Hills bye-election.

Issued by PRO, GHMC

