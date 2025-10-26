Telangana on High Alert as IMD Forecasts Very Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Across Several Districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of Telangana, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next five days. The weather department cautioned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph are likely to lash multiple districts, urging residents to stay alert.

According to the latest forecast, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts are expected to witness the most intense spells of rain on October 28, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for these areas. Neighboring districts — Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanumakonda — are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains, for which an orange alert has been sounded.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state over the next seven days, with the intensity varying from region to region. The IMD has warned that the combination of torrential rain and strong winds may lead to localized flooding, waterlogging, and disruption of transport services.

The forecast indicates that the wet spell will persist through October 31, with particularly heavy downpours likely in the northern and eastern parts of Telangana. On October 29, very heavy rainfall is expected once again in Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts.

Sunday’s outlook suggests light to moderate showers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. As the monsoon system strengthens, more widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state early next week.

The IMD also noted that gusty winds are likely to sweep across Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and nearby districts on Wednesday, with speeds ranging from 40–50 kmph. These areas have been placed under an orange alert for possible damage due to strong winds and heavy showers.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious, avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas, and stay updated with weather bulletins. District administrations are on standby to manage potential emergencies arising from the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Rainfall has already been recorded in several areas over the past 24 hours, marking the beginning of what is expected to be an intense wet spell across Telangana in the days ahead.