DRI Seizes ₹4.15 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Cannabis at Hyderabad Airport; Passenger Arrested

(DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 4.15 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis valued at ₹4.15 crore.

Mohammed Yousuf 26 October 2025 - 15:28
Hyderabad: In a major drug bust, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 4.15 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis valued at ₹4.15 crore.

The contraband was ingeniously concealed inside a false compartment of the passenger’s luggage, officials said. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI teams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) conducted a detailed inspection, leading to the discovery of the narcotics.

The accused has been taken into custody under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the supply and identify possible links to international smuggling networks.

Officials noted that hydroponic cannabis—grown using advanced cultivation techniques—is increasingly being trafficked into India through air routes, highlighting the growing sophistication of drug smuggling operations.

The DRI reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying surveillance and enforcement efforts to curb the inflow of narcotics into the country.

26 October 2025 - 15:28
