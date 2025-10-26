‘Rope Operation’ in Sultan Bazar: Traffic Police Clear Illegal Road Encroachments

Hyderabad: In a coordinated enforcement effort, the Hyderabad Traffic Police carried out a special “Rope Operation” under the Sultan Bazar Traffic Police limits to clear unauthorized road encroachments along the stretch from Osmania Hospital to Begum Bazar Lane.

The operation, aimed at easing vehicular movement and preventing road mishaps caused by illegal parking and encroachments, was conducted under the close supervision of Central and East Zone Traffic DCP S. Srinivas. He was joined by Additional DCP A. Ramulu and ACP A. Sreenivas during the drive.

Also Read: HMDA Prepares Third Phase of Neopolis Land Sale in Kokapet, Expected to Fetch Rs 3,000 Crore

Leading the on-ground action, Sultan Bazar Traffic Inspector G. Bala Krishna and his team removed structures and goods that had spilled onto the roadway, which had long been causing bottlenecks in the busy commercial area.

Police officials stated that cases have been registered against several shop owners found occupying public spaces without authorization. The department also warned that similar operations would continue in other congested areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and enhance public safety.

Authorities have urged business owners to cooperate with enforcement teams and maintain clear passageways, emphasizing that illegal encroachments not only obstruct traffic but also increase the risk of accidents in high-density zones like Sultan Bazar.