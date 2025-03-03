Champions Trophy 2025: Gaffaney, Illingworth Named On-Field Umpires for India-Australia Semifinal

Umpire Appointments for India vs Australia Semifinal

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will serve as on-field umpires for the highly anticipated first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Australia in Dubai.

For the crucial encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, Michael Gough will take up the role of third umpire, while Andy Pycroft has been assigned as the match referee.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Faces Major Selection Headache – Will Harshit Rana Miss Out?

Umpiring Experience in the Tournament

Illingworth remains in Dubai after officiating India’s Group A match against New Zealand on Sunday. Gaffaney, meanwhile, was initially set to umpire Australia’s Group B clash against South Africa before it was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Umpire Appointments for Second Semifinal

In the second semifinal, which will be held in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Australia’s Paul Reiffel have been named as the on-field umpires for the match between South Africa and New Zealand. Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, with Ranjan Madugalle serving as the match referee.

Dharmasena was previously the on-field umpire in New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel officiated during India’s win over Pakistan in Dubai.

India vs Australia: A High-Stakes Rematch

The India vs Australia semifinal in Dubai will be a rematch of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final, with a place in the Champions Trophy title match at stake. The final is scheduled for March 9.

While Australia has won just one of their three group-stage matches—two being abandoned due to rain—India has been in dominant form, securing three consecutive wins. India has excelled in all aspects of the game, whereas Australia, despite missing key players, pulled off an incredible record chase of 352 runs against England in Lahore.

A Battle of Champions

Both India and Australia are the most successful teams in Champions Trophy history, with two titles each. If Australia wins the semifinal, the final will take place in Lahore. However, if India emerges victorious, the title clash will be held in Dubai.

This high-stakes encounter promises to be a thrilling contest as two cricketing giants battle for a spot in the grand finale.