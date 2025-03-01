Champions Trophy: Mulder, Jansen Shine as South Africa Dismiss England for 179

South Africa’s Dominant Bowling Seals Semifinal Spot

Karachi: Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen delivered a stellar bowling performance, each claiming three wickets, as South Africa bowled out England for just 179—the lowest total of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

This dominant display in the final Group B match at the National Stadium secured South Africa’s place in the semifinals while eliminating Afghanistan from the tournament.

England’s Batting Collapse After Winning Toss

Opting to bat first, England struggled throughout their innings, with Joe Root top-scoring at 37. Their batting lineup crumbled under pressure, losing wickets in quick succession as South Africa showcased exceptional fielding and catching.

Despite stand-in captain Aiden Markram leaving the field due to a hamstring injury, the Proteas maintained their grip on the game. Apart from Mulder and Jansen, Keshav Maharaj took two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada claimed one each.

Jansen’s Early Strikes Set the Tone

Jansen provided an early breakthrough as Phil Salt top-edged to mid-wicket in the very first over. He returned in the third over to dismiss Jamie Smith for a three-ball duck, followed by Ben Duckett, who offered a leading edge back to Jansen in the powerplay.

England’s misery could have deepened further had Mulder not dropped Joe Root at gully when he was on just three runs. Despite this, England’s struggles continued, with Harry Brook attempting to counter-attack by striking Rabada for multiple boundaries while Root played some crisp shots to end the powerplay at 62/3.

England’s Middle Order Fails to Deliver

Root looked to accelerate, smashing a six off Mulder and a four off Rabada. However, his 62-run stand with Brook ended when the latter mis-hit a lofted shot off Maharaj, allowing Jansen to complete a stunning catch at long-on.

Mulder then dismissed Root as he failed to connect a flick, with the ball crashing into the stumps after hitting his back pad. England’s downfall continued as Liam Livingstone was stumped off Maharaj, and Ngidi’s brilliant catch sent Jamie Overton packing off Rabada’s bowling.

Buttler’s Last Game as Captain Ends in Disappointment

Jos Buttler, playing his final game as England’s captain, tried to stabilize the innings with Jofra Archer in a 42-run partnership. However, a diving Jansen pulled off another superb catch to dismiss Archer. In the very next over, Buttler chipped straight to mid-off and fell to Ngidi for 21. Adil Rashid’s edge behind off Mulder sealed England’s collapse with 11.4 overs still remaining.

Brief Scores:

England 179 all out in 38.2 overs (Joe Root 37, Jofra Archer 25; Wiaan Mulder 3-25, Marco Jansen 3-39) vs. South Africa.