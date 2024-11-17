Chandrababu Naidu Speaks on Jail Time, PM Modi’s Leadership, and India’s Growth at HTLS 2024

On Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shared his experiences of incarceration, his political resurgence, and India’s advancements in technology and governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Insights from Jail and Renewed Resolve

Naidu reflected on his arrest, calling it unjust and without prior notice, but emphasized that the ordeal had strengthened his resolve. “I have always upheld public policies and maintained decorum. This episode has only reinforced my focus and determination,” Naidu told HT’s National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury.

Election Success and Coalition Politics

Naidu highlighted the recent electoral success of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), attributing it to public frustration with the previous government. Collaborating with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pawan Kalyan’s party, he successfully formed a new government in Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on his political journey, Naidu remarked, “I learned to prioritize people over personal recognition. My focus now is on collective progress and public welfare.”

Naidu also discussed the TDP’s influential role in shaping Indian politics, recalling its contributions to coalition governments led by VP Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “In coalition governance, it’s essential to respect diverse opinions and build consensus. Our government is committed to this principle,” he added.

Praising PM Modi and India’s Growth

Naidu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “visionary leader” who has spearheaded transformative development. He highlighted India’s impressive 7.58% growth rate, attributing it to Modi’s strategic leadership and tireless efforts.

“Under Modi’s leadership, India has earned global recognition. The country’s ‘Brand India’ image is stronger than ever, with boundless potential for growth,” Naidu said.

Pioneering Technology and Social Media Concerns

A trailblazer in promoting IT, Naidu recounted his push for telecom deregulation during Vajpayee’s tenure, enabling India’s tech revolution. “Today, Indians lead globally in technology, with many earning the highest per capita incomes. Among them, 30% are Telugu, showcasing their advantage in this field,” he noted.

However, Naidu voiced concerns about the misuse of social media, particularly its role in spreading misinformation and targeting women and politicians. “Social media has become a double-edged sword. There needs to be a debate on regulating its misuse and holding offenders accountable,” he urged.

Key Takeaways:

Naidu’s jail time reinforced his resolve to focus on public welfare.

TDP’s alliance with BJP and Pawan Kalyan helped form a new Andhra Pradesh government.

Praises for PM Modi’s leadership and India’s economic growth.

Advocacy for responsible use of social media and technology.

Chandrababu Naidu’s session at HTLS 2024 offered valuable insights into his political ideology, India’s growth story, and the challenges of modern governance.