Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP Announces Support for Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: A heated confrontation is expected in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is tabled for discussion. The government has allocated time from 12 PM to 8 PM for debate and passage of the bill, during which intense discussions and disruptions are likely.

TDP Announces Support for the Bill

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the NDA, has declared its support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and confirmed that it will vote in favor. TDP’s backing will further strengthen the government’s chances of passing the bill smoothly.

Strong Opposition Resistance, Congress and Other Parties Mobilize

Opposition parties have held a high-level meeting to strategize against the bill. The Congress and several other opposition parties have issued a whip, ensuring the presence of their MPs in the house. The opposition argues that this bill undermines minority rights and will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Government’s Justification: “This Bill Benefits Poor Muslims”

According to the ruling party, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is aimed at protecting the rights of poor Muslims. BJP MPs claim that several large Waqf properties have been illegally occupied by influential individuals, and in some cases, Hindu lands have also been encroached upon.

Intense Debate and Protests Expected in Parliament

The discussion on this bill in the Lok Sabha is expected to be highly contentious, with the opposition accusing the government of pursuing an anti-minority agenda. On the other hand, the government insists that the bill is purely intended to ensure justice and that any affected party will have full legal recourse.

It remains to be seen whether the government will manage to pass the bill despite strong opposition resistance.