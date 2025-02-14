Chaos in Hyderabad: Telangana Ration Card and Indiramma Housing Scheme Applications Face Major Delays

Ration card applications and Indiramma Housing Scheme in Telangana face significant delays and issues due to unclear guidelines and technical glitches. Gender bias and middlemen exploitation have caused frustration among applicants.

Hyderabad: Thousands of residents across Telangana are grappling with delays in applying for new ration cards and the Indiramma Housing Scheme, citing a lack of clarity and procedural issues from the state government. Despite the launch of these welfare initiatives, applicants face significant challenges due to confusing guidelines, technical glitches, and exploitation by middlemen.

Ration Card Problems: Gender Bias and System Errors

The Telangana government launched the online application process for new ration cards on January 26, 2025, but the system has been fraught with problems:

Gender-Based Discrimination: Many applicants report that the online portal rejects applications filed by male heads of households, prioritizing women’s names. While exceptions are made for widowers and single men, the system often fails to process these cases.

Indiramma Housing Scheme: Eligibility Issues and Technical Failures

The ₹22,000 crore Indiramma Housing Scheme, designed to build 4.5 lakh homes for low-income families, is also experiencing several hurdles:

Eligibility Confusion: The government has stated that beneficiaries must not own a house and should belong to a low-income group. However, some conflicting guidelines exclude those who received housing aid post-1995, while others mention pre-1994 eligibility, creating confusion.

Government Response to Ration Card and Housing Scheme Issues

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that the application process for ration cards will remain open throughout 2025, urging residents to avoid the rush. However, ground reports suggest that many people are unaware of this extension.

For the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prioritize genuine beneficiaries and prevent fund misuse. However, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the ongoing issues.

Public Outcry: Demands for Immediate Action

In response to these ongoing issues, affected residents are demanding the following:

Clear and Transparent Guidelines for both the ration card application process and the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Fixes for Gender Bias and System Errors to ensure fair treatment of all applicants, regardless of gender. Crackdown on Middlemen Exploitation, preventing unauthorized agents from taking advantage of vulnerable citizens.

Conclusion

While Telangana’s welfare schemes aim to uplift marginalized communities, the lack of clear communication and ineffective processes have caused significant delays and confusion. For now, the residents of Hyderabad remain caught between bureaucratic inefficiencies and the exploitation of middlemen, hoping for swift action from the state government.

