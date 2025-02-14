Game-Changer for Telangana’s Future? Revanth Reddy Pledges to Build ‘Young India Residential Schools’ in Every Constituency

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a significant decision regarding the establishment of Young India Residential Schools across Telangana.

The CM has issued key directives to the education department officials to expedite the process.

Young India Residential Schools: A Major Educational Initiative

During a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat, CM Revanth Reddy discussed the procurement of land for these schools, which are planned to be set up in each constituency. He emphasized the need to complete all formalities swiftly and instructed officials to examine the suitability of proposed sites.

Expedited Land Identification & Infrastructure Development

The Chief Minister has directed district collectors to conduct field visits to accelerate the land identification process. If the identified lands are unsuitable, alternative lands should be acquired immediately. A comprehensive report on land availability is expected within a week.

For constituencies where land acquisition is complete, CM Reddy ordered that construction work should begin on a war footing. He also set a two-year deadline for completing 100% infrastructure in 105 constituencies.

Development of Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University

The CM also stressed the need for top-tier infrastructure at Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University. He directed officials to ensure the university includes facilities such as a playground, academic block, and other essential amenities, keeping future requirements in mind.

Government Committed to Educational Reforms

Revanth Reddy assured that the Telangana government is fully committed to providing the necessary funds for these projects, reinforcing the state’s commitment to quality education and infrastructure.

Stay tuned for more updates on Young India Residential Schools and other educational initiatives in Telangana.