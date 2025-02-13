Hyderabad Welcomes Microsoft’s New Campus as Tech Giant Marks 25 Years in India

Hyderabad: Microsoft on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art campus in Hyderabad, celebrating 25 years of its operations in the city. The new building, spread across 1.1 million square feet, is a LEED-certified structure located in the IT hub of Gachibowli.

This facility will house an additional 2,500 employees, as part of Microsoft’s plans to expand its footprint in India.

New Campus and Job Opportunities

With over 20,000 professionals already employed by Microsoft in India, more than half of them work in Hyderabad. The inauguration of the new building signifies the company’s commitment to growth in the region, with plans to hire an additional 4,800 employees in the near future.

Microsoft Partners with Telangana Government for AI Initiatives

On the occasion, Microsoft also announced a landmark partnership with the Telangana government to drive the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the state. This collaboration includes several key initiatives aimed at enhancing AI education and training:

ADVANTA(I)GE TELANGANA Program : The program includes the launch of the AI Foundations Academy, which will introduce AI education to 500 government schools, benefiting 50,000 students.

: The program includes the launch of the AI Foundations Academy, which will introduce AI education to 500 government schools, benefiting 50,000 students. AI-Industry Pro Program : This initiative will upskill 20,000 industry professionals across the state, enhancing the AI capabilities of Telangana’s workforce.

: This initiative will upskill 20,000 industry professionals across the state, enhancing the AI capabilities of Telangana’s workforce. AI-Govern Initiative: Aimed at training 50,000 government officials in key areas such as digital productivity, Generative AI, and cybersecurity.

AI Centre of Excellence and Data Center Expansion

To further support AI development, Microsoft will establish an AI Centre of Excellence (AICoE) in collaboration with the Telangana government. The center will provide cloud-based infrastructure for AI development and serve as a centralized hub for research, case studies, and best practices.

In addition, Microsoft announced plans to double its investments in hyperscale AI data centers in Telangana, with an additional investment of ₹15,000 crore. This will position Hyderabad as one of Microsoft’s largest data hubs globally.

Telangana Chief Minister’s Vision for AI Hub

The initiatives align with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision of making Hyderabad the leading AI hub in India. Reddy emphasized the growing significance of the city as a technology powerhouse that nurtures innovation and attracts global talent.

Microsoft’s Commitment to Telangana’s Innovation Ecosystem

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President of Microsoft India Development Centre (IDC) expressed that the new building underscores the company’s commitment to Telangana’s innovation ecosystem and India’s goal of becoming an AI-first nation. He also highlighted that the new infrastructure would enable Microsoft teams to develop next-generation AI products.

This partnership reflects the results of a recent meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, where they discussed modernizing government IT infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of AI solutions.

A Bright Future Ahead for Hyderabad’s Tech Landscape

Congratulating Microsoft, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, “Hyderabad and Microsoft have grown together, and I can confidently say this is just the beginning. The future of Hyderabad is even brighter with partners like Microsoft.”