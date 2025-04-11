‘Chhorii 2’ Movie Review: A Horror Thriller That Forgets to Scare

Mumbai: While horror-comedy franchises like Stree 2 manage to spook and entertain, Vishal Furia’s Chhorii 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit, fails to strike a chord with audiences. Despite its rich premise and strong performances, the film struggles with weak storytelling and an overload of social messaging.

A Promising Premise Weighed Down by Heavy Messaging

Chhorii 2 attempts to explore serious themes like child marriage, misogyny, and blind faith, with Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character Sakshi returning to fight against the oppressive system. However, the film loses its horror-thriller core as it focuses more on delivering a social message than generating suspense or fear.

Set in haunting sugarcane fields and eerie cave interiors, the setting was ripe for delivering genuine jump scares—but the execution falls flat. The film lacks those edge-of-the-seat moments that define a horror movie.

Weak Narrative Undermines Powerful Themes

This time, Sakshi faces off against a disturbing village custom involving an aging ‘adi manush’ (caveman) who demands young girls for ‘seva’ and ‘samarpan’. Soha Ali Khan plays his loyal daasi, a woman complicit in the evil, hoping to gain power in a male-dominated world.

While the concept is bold and unsettling, the screenplay dilutes its impact. The tension quickly fades, and supernatural elements feel more tokenistic than terrifying. One truly disturbing scene involving a group of young boys reveals the deeply rooted toxic masculinity and lack of respect for women, showcasing a mirror to society that hits hard.

Stellar Performances but Missed Opportunities

Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers a strong performance as the protective mother, portraying her character’s growth from a schoolteacher to a fierce warrior for her child. Soha Ali Khan, though underutilized, adds depth to her complex role. Gashmeer Mahajani, in his Hindi film debut, barely gets the screen time to make an impression.

The bond between Sakshi and the child is heartwarming, and the contrasting storytelling methods of Sakshi and the daasi add an emotional layer—but they can’t save the overall experience.

Final Verdict: A Horror Thriller That Lacks Thrills

Despite a socially relevant plot and commendable intentions, Chhorii 2 fails to be an effective horror film. The lack of suspense, weak editing, and predictable narrative ultimately let it down.

If you’re staying indoors this weekend and looking for something mildly spooky with a social message, Chhorii 2 might be worth a one-time watch. But if you’re expecting real chills and thrills, this sequel might leave you disappointed.