China Fights Back! Releases White Paper Slamming US Trade Tactics

Beijing: Amid escalating trade tensions, China’s State Council Information Office has released a white paper titled “China’s Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations.” The document aims to clarify China’s stance and provide a detailed account of the ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

China Clarifies Its Stand on U.S. Trade Measures

According to the white paper, the Chinese government issued the document to explain the facts about China-U.S. economic relations and to elaborate its official position on the key issues. It highlights how rising unilateralism and protectionism from the U.S. side have severely disrupted normal trade and economic cooperation between the two global powers.

U.S. Tariffs Trigger Growing Tensions

The white paper notes that since the start of the trade dispute in 2018, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on over $500 billion worth of Chinese exports. Recently, these actions have intensified, with additional tariffs introduced under various pretexts such as the fentanyl issue, so-called reciprocal tariffs, and a 50% hike on existing duties.

China criticized these moves as isolationist and coercive, saying they violate the principles of the market economy and multilateral trade systems. These actions, the white paper warns, will have serious consequences for bilateral relations.

China Calls for Dialogue, Defends Interests

In response, China has implemented forceful countermeasures to safeguard its national interests but has also reiterated its commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution. The document mentions that multiple rounds of consultations have been held in an effort to stabilize relations.

Mutually Beneficial Ties Emphasized

The white paper stresses that China views the trade relationship with the U.S. as mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. It acknowledges that differences are natural between two countries with distinct economic systems and different stages of development, but urges both sides to respect core interests and seek proper solutions through consultation.

This publication comes at a critical moment in global trade dynamics and reflects China’s attempt to present its case to the international community while advocating for cooperative economic engagement.