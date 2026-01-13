Citizens, Especially Youth, Should Have Basic Understanding of AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday stressed the importance of AI literacy, saying citizens—especially the youth—must develop a basic understanding of artificial intelligence, how it works, where it is used, and how to use it responsibly in daily life.

He noted that as AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday activities, awareness and responsible usage are essential for individuals and businesses alike.

AI Literacy Essential for Youth and Small Enterprises

Highlighting the growing relevance of AI literacy in India, Vaishnaw said that small-scale enterprises can significantly benefit from artificial intelligence if they integrate it into daily operations to enhance productivity and efficiency.

He emphasised that empowering youth and businesses with foundational AI knowledge will help India remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

National AI Literacy Programme Targets 10 Lakh Learners

To promote AI literacy among citizens, the government has launched the National AI Literacy Programme, which aims to mobilise 10 lakh learners within the next one year.

The initiative was highlighted during National Youth Day commemorations, according to an official statement from the IT Ministry.

YUVA AI FOR ALL Course Strengthens AI Literacy Drive

As part of the programme, the flagship ‘YUVA AI FOR ALL’ course was showcased to make AI literacy a core life skill, in line with National Youth Day’s theme of Yuva Shakti.

The initiative bridges Swami Vivekananda’s vision of enlightened youth with the tools and opportunities of an AI-driven future.

AI Literacy Course Designed for Beginners

With a runtime of just over four hours, the YUVA AI FOR ALL course has been designed as an inclusive and accessible entry point to AI learning, requiring no prior technical background.

Free AI Literacy Course Available in 11 Languages

To ensure widespread adoption of AI literacy, the course will be offered free of charge in 11 Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Learners can access the course on major platforms such as FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, DIKSHA, and other leading ed-tech portals.

Government Certification Encourages AI Literacy Adoption

Upon successful completion, participants will receive an official certificate from the Government of India, further incentivising citizens—especially youth—to build foundational AI literacy skills.

AI Literacy Programme Prepares India for the Future

“The YUVA AI for All National AI Literacy Programme is a significant step toward democratising access to AI knowledge and preparing India’s citizens, especially the youth, for the opportunities and responsibilities of an AI-driven future,” the IT Ministry said.

