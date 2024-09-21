Clashes Erupt Between Islamic Sects at Dhaka’s National Mosque Baitul Mukarram (Video Viral)

Dhaka: Tensions have flared up in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, as different sects of the Muslim community clashed at the National Mosque, Baitul Mukarram.

The conflict, reportedly stemming from a power struggle over religious influence and interpretations, escalated after Friday prayers. According to reports, members of one sect accused followers of another of attempting to impose their religious interpretations on others.

Baitul Mukarram Mosque, one of Bangladesh’s largest and most prominent religious sites, is known for hosting large gatherings for prayer and worship. However, recent tensions have disrupted the peace, leading to an outbreak of protests and altercations between the sects.

Bangladesh: Now fighting errupts between different sects of majority muslim community in the National Mosque Baitul Mokarram in Dhaka for supremacy pic.twitter.com/TziJ5vAVM7 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 20, 2024

Witnesses reported slogans being chanted against one another, with instances of physical confrontation in the mosque’s premises.

Local law enforcement and security agencies swiftly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control, although tensions remained high for some time. Several people were injured in the clashes and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have urged the public to maintain peace and avoid inflaming religious sentiments to prevent further escalation. Religious leaders from various backgrounds across Bangladesh have condemned the incident, appealing to the Muslim community for patience and restraint to ensure harmony.